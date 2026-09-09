Berwyn holds by-election

Withdrawal period for Village of Berwyn’s 2026 Municipal by-election has closed, with two candidates officially submitting their names to seek election for one vacant Councillor position.

In accordance with Alberta’s Local Authorities Election Act, the submission of two names will trigger an election to determine who will fill the position. The two individuals who have put their names forward include Edward Lock and Kenneth Montie.

Advance voting will take place September 14-18, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Election Day is Monday, September 21, 2026, with polls open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. All voting will take place at the Berwyn Agriculture Hall.

“It’s always been a privilege to serve on council,” says Mayor Nicole Johnson, who says she understands this feeling all too well after being voted for twice. “It shows the community has trust in you; it also holds us accountable to make sure that we are doing what we can to help make our community the best it can be. You need to show up, listen, and make decisions that are in the best interest of your municipality whether it’s good or bad, easy or hard.”

The Village of Berwyn thanks both candidates for stepping forward and for their willingness to serve their community. Johnson says putting one’s name forward for Council is an important commitment, and the village appreciates the interest in helping shape the future of Berwyn.

“I think it’s important that residents show up to vote not only to show they’re interested in their community but to also have a say in who is representing them,” says Johnson.

“Over the past few months, we have experienced a lot of changes from both administration and council, and we have worked very hard to fill these positions. With our team almost complete we are excited to move forward and continue doing the work our residents elected us to do.”

The Village encourages all eligible voters to take part in the by-election and make their voices heard. Johnson says municipal elections give residents an opportunity to have a say in the leadership and decisions that shape our community, and every vote matters.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter