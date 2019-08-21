Beaverlodge RCMP investigate armed robbery

Beaverlodge RCMP are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Aug 12, 2019 at approximately 3:20 a.m., at the Grand Marshall Inn in Hythe.



Two male suspects entered in disguise wearing ski masks, jeans and dark hoodies and stole an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then fled the Inn before police arrived.



No other descriptors are available at this time. Beaverlodge RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident (or identifying those responsible). Please contact Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.”