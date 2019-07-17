Beaverlodge RCMP arrest erratic driver in stolen vehicle after 911 call

Express Staff

One male is facing several charges after a 911 call resulted in the recovery of a stolen vehicle.



On July 10, 2019 at approximately 7:00 a.m., Beaverlodge RCMP received a 911 call of an erratic driver on Highway 43 near Highway 672.



The complainant reported the vehicle crashed into a ditch after driving dangerously and the driver had fled on foot. The male suspect attempted to steal a Quad on an adjacent rural property but was chased off by the home owner.



The suspect continued onto another property where he attempted to get a ride from a land owner when his path was blocked from other witnesses who had followed him.



RCMP arrived and took the male into custody without incident.



The suspect`s vehicle was reported stolen out of Grande Prairie earlier that morning and a knife was recovered inside.



Arlen Jake Camille Ferguson (28) of Horse Lake has been charged with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Attempted theft of a motor vehicle

Fail to comply with conditions (x5)

Driver in accident fail to remain at scene (Traffic Safety Act)

Ferguson has been remanded into custody for his bail hearing on July 15, 2019 at Grande Prairie Provincial Court.



As this matter is now before the courts no further information will be provided.