Beautification exploring tree planting programs

The High Prairie Community Beautification Association is exploring the possibility of planting more trees in town.

“We were made aware of some grants from Tree Canada and we are exploring the idea,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

Tree Canada has two grants available. The first is Edible Trees, the second is Decorative Trees.

“One of our members suggested months ago they would like to explore the possibility of having fruit trees at one of the local schools in High Prairie,” says Clegg.

“This grant ties in perfectly with what she wants to do.”

Eligible projects receive up to $3,500 to cover the cost of purchasing and planting edible trees and shrubs, site preparation, tree maintenance, planting materials, and developing education materials.

Benefits include increased access to healthy food, increased physical and mental health, and stronger community ties to build a greater sense of community.

“The grant application is from October to early December so we have lots of time to plan,” says Clegg.

“If approved for a grant, planting would take place in 2024.”

The Decorative Trees grant is very similar in that deadlines and planting is the same as Edible Trees.

“In this grant, we would ask for ideas from the Town of High Prairie where they would like to plant some trees. It has been suggested that Railway Avenue, Cornerstone, and the public works yard be considered. We are open to suggestions.

“Of course, any trees on municipal land require the approval of council,” Clegg adds.

Benefits of decorative trees include improved health, cooler towns and cities, and an improved economic climate by building more attractive areas.

Grants for Decorative Trees range from $3,500 to $10,000.