Be ready to vote!

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Voters across Alberta go to the polls in a provincial election May 29 under fixed election days legislated by government.

Elections Alberta has released information about changes and requirements in a booklet delivered through Canada Post in the last week of March.

Deputy chief electoral officer Pamela Renwick advises people to pre-register to vote.

“Electors must be registered to vote to cast their ballot,” Renwick says.

“Registration is already open and takes less than five minutes online.

“Doing it early is the best way to ensure and easy and efficient visit at the ballot box.”

While the process can be completed at a voting place, it causes delays and may extend lineups.

Where to Vote cards will be delivered to all households in the coming weeks by Canada Post.

The card provides details on the household’s assigned voting location on election day and the closest advance voting stations.

Advance polls will be open May 23-27 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Polls on election day are open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voters can also vote at local returning offices from May 2-29 weekdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

New in the upcoming election, all voters are required to show identification to prove their identity and physical address whether they are voting in person, on election day, during advance voting or voting by special ballot.

Elections Alberta requests that can be done in one of four ways.

Voters are required to:

Show their Alberta driver’ licence or identification card.

Present two pieces of ID, both including their name and one showing their current physical address (ie. – a utility bill, a health card or an employee ID).

Have another person vouch for them.

Complete an attestation form online.

Electors who have a post office box or other mailing address on their identification are encouraged to register to vote with both their physical and mailing address.

Voters who are registered with both addresses will be able to use their identification with a mailing address when they vote.

Electors who have not registered with their mailing address must present identification to prove their physical to register at a voting place.

To register and for more information, call (1-877) 422-VOTE (8683)