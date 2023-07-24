Bates selected for internship program

A High Prairie man is taking part in the Forest Products Association of Canada (FPAC) Green Dream Internship Program this summer.

Edmund Anthony Bates was selected by CFPA to work this summer.

The program showcases the experiences and perspectives of students who are passionate about working in Canada’s forest sector and have a strong commitment to the environment and their community, reads a letter from Derek Nighbor, FPAC president and CAO.

“Over the next several weeks, Edmund will be sharing stories and creating online content, including written blogs, videos, TikToks and more about (his) experiences working in the forest products sector, living in High Prairie, and adventuring in the surrounding area.

Bates is working with Tolko Industries as a woodlands summer student.

He also receives a $1,000 scholarship to further his education for participating in the program.