Bank remains committed to McLennan

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Despite periodic temporary closures due to the COVID pandemic, ATB Financial is committed to staying open and serving the Town of McLennan and area.



It was the message delivered to McLennan town council at its meeting June 14 from a delegation comprised of ATB reps Tracy Gagne, Nizil Lbrahim and Nichole Simard.



“We want normal as much as anyone else,” said Gagne.



Council invited ATB to the meeting to discuss the future of the branch. Gagne told council it was a challenge to stay open during the pandemic because the protection of staff and customers was top priority. She added the decision to close the branch temporarily is never taken lightly.



“We need a minimum of two people to run the branch and we must follow AHS [Alberta Health Services] guidelines,” she said.



Plus, the two employees must also meet ATB’s own guidelines to open.



Council did hear the McLennan branch is one of the smallest branches in Alberta. Coupled with a decreasing regional population, the decline in customer interaction, plus the fact more customers are banking digitally, means any future decision may change if trends continue.



“The population [of the region] is dropping and I’m not going to help it,” quipped Councillor Dwayne Stout.



However, for now, ATB reassured council they remain committed to McLennan.