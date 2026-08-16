Bad weather plays havoc on summer plans

Summer is a busy time for major outdoor community events like rodeos and music festivals.

Organizers have usually relied on good weather where people and the activities are safe from active weather.

However, it’s sure been more than a stormy summer in many parts of Alberta in 2026.

Weather-wise, it’s certainly been a nasty summer – and causing havoc and risks for outdoor events, especially those with large crowds.

Longtime residents know that storms come and go once or twice a summer.

However, damaging and dangerous summer storms have been more frequent in 2026. Consider the city of Edmonton, with all its outdoor music, arts and cultural festivals. Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall hit the Alberta capital on three consecutive Saturdays in July. One storm hit during a concert at Commonwealth Stadium with thousand of spectators who had to take cover in a space not large enough to accommodate everyone. Several underpasses in Edmonton were flooded during those incidents, stranding many vehicles and their occupants. Countless trees were uprooted, many falling on homes and other buildings.

It often took several days to clean up, just in time before the next storm hit – all to start the clean-up again.

By mid July, 23 tornadoes were reported in Alberta by Environment Canada that predicts it could lead to a record summer for tornadoes.

It could happen anywhere. A tornado struck the Girouxville area on June 15, damaging many roofs on buildings such as the Girouxville Community Hall and houses. Some small sheds that weren’t fastened to the ground were relocated by the wind.

Strong winds in other areas of the High Prairie, Falher, and Peace River regions also knocked down trees.

Hardly a week has passed this summer without a thunderstrom or two.

If the trend of increased summer storms continues, event organizers will have no choice but to create or upgrade safety plans to protect people and property when dangerous weather approaches.

As great as it is to host those events outside, the weather has the power to change that.

Event organizers may want to consider locations with a large building to take cover for safety.

Whether people believe in global warming or not, is that type of summer weather that will become the so-called new normal?

Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported in 2026 – compared to the major tragedy in Edmonton in 1987. Black Friday struck on July 31, 1987. The tornado killed 27 people, injured more 300 people and destroyed more than 300 homes.

It seems the risk may be growing.

History shows the risk and damage of the all-powerful weather.

People can’t take good weather for granted during outdoor summer events.

Better to be safe than sorry.

Richard Froese