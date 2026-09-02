Avis memorial donates to food bank

Avis Gagne

Posthumously, a Smoky River Region woman made a significant contribution to the Smoky River Regional Food Bank.

Avis Gagne, one of the founding members of the food bank asked that attendees of her celebration of life generously donate food items in lieu of flowers.

“Avis was a big supporter of creating an independent food bank in our region to ensure that food items stayed in our community,” says Smoky River Family and Community Support Services Director Crystal Tremblay. “Avis was vice chair of the food bank and made sure that we had the policies, procedures, and bylaws in place to effectively run the food bank. That was her forte and she was great at ensuring we had everything we needed in place to start up independently.”

Gagne is well known in the Smoky River Region for her years working tirelessly on various boards, including Smoky River Economic Development, Smoky River FCSS, Smoky Hemp Decortication Plant, and a long list of other organizations. Tremblay says her kind and generous demeanour was coupled with an intellect comparable to few and an inexhaustible energy to see things through.

“We couldn’t have gotten the food bank going as efficiently without her,” says Tremblay. “After she had passed, her daughter had sent me a text saying that one of Avis’s final wishes was to do something for the food bank.”

Tremblay says even while fighting illness, Avis’s primary thoughts were on taking care of others and selflessly giving.

“Avis had so much impact on so many organizations through the region, but the food bank was nearest and dearest to her heart,” says Tremblay. “As a result, she asked people who were attending her Celebration of Life to donate cash or food to the food bank.”

Tremblay says the outstanding show of support from attendees has helped to fill the food bank shelves and helped to put a buffer in their bank account to purchase more items when needed. Service attendees contributed 533 lbs of food and over $1,300 in cash donations, which Tremblay says is still coming in.

“All the donations are going to support those who are in the greatest need,” says Tremblay. “This will help greatly, we run with mainly volunteers, so we don’t have a lot of overhead but the cost of keeping food on the shelves is great.”

Tremblay says in July the food bank filled 8 hampers that helped to feed 12 adults and five children. She says every donation to the food bank is incredibly appreciated and they are thankful for the people of the Smoky River Region.

She says if people are interested in donating, they can always use more proteins, sidekicks, pastas, boxed mashed potatoes, frozen vegetables and fruits and any other non-perishable food items.

“Avis’s life will continue on within the food bank because of her passion and love for the program,” says Tremblay. “Her spirit will continue with those on the board to make sure that this is a lasting impact for the community.”

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

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