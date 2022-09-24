ASIRT’s investigation continues

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An incident involving High Prairie RCMP and the death of a Gift Lake man, as well as a police dog, over a year ago is still under investigation.

An Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) spokesman told South Peace News Sept. 14 the investigation is ongoing but not forgotten. As is ASIRT’s policy, a full public report will be issued upon completion but how long it will take is not known.

Lionel Ernest Grey, 29, and Jago, an RCMP Police Service Dog, both died during an incident that began northwest of High Prairie June 17, 2021 and ended tragically. It is believed Jago was shot by Grey, who succumbed to injuries sustained shortly after his arrest.

In an attempt to arrest Grey, about 50-60 law enforcement officers were deployed to the Winagami Lake area including the Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Service Units, and RCMP Air Services from British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Area RCMP officers and RCMP Special Tactical Operations also joined in the hunt as did Edmonton Police Service Air Services and Calgary Police Service Air Services.

The next day, June 18, at about noon, RCMP officers established containment while attempting to arrest Grey, who was later arrested and taken into custody.

“Grey had serious injuries at the time of his apprehension. Alberta RCMP Tactical Medics and AHS EMS immediately provided medical assistance, though he succumbed to his injuries a short time later,” cites a police report.

Police did not disclose what Grey’s injuries were or how they sustained them.

ASIRT is an independent body assigned to investigation serious incidents involving the RCMP.