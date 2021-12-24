ASIRT investigating matter

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team [ASIRT] is investigating an incident that occurred on Dec. 12 where a 22-year-old man was taken to hospital after being arrested and placed in police custody.

ASIRT says in a new release that on Dec. 12 at 10:52 a.m., the Lakeshore Regional Police Service received a complaint of an unwanted and intoxicated man at a residence in Sucker Creek First Nation. Police went to the residence and located the man in a vehicle in the driveway. They add the man was on conditions that required him to be within the residence.

Officers then attempted to arrest the man, but he ran away. While running from the police, the man entered a residence and barricaded himself in a bedroom, along with two adult residents.

Police were able to enter the bedroom shortly after and a physical confrontation took place between the officers and the man. He was arrested and placed in cells at 12:35 p.m.

After 2.5 hours had passed in the cell, a security guard noticed the man appeared to be in medical distress. EMS was called and took over care of the man and transported him to hospital for his injuries.

ASIRT says its investigation will focus on the use of force by officers and any connection between this use of force and the hospitalization of the man.