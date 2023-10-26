ASIRT begins investigating police incident in Slave Lake

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A sudden death of a man while in the custody of Slave Lake RCMP was launched Oct. 12 by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

ASIRT was directed to investigate the death of a man shortly after he was arrested by Slave Lake RCMP, says a news release Oct. 19 distributed by the Government of Alberta on behalf of ASIRT.

Police received multiple 911 calls on Oct. 12 at 3:38 p.m. reporting a man acting erratically and damaging property at Walmart.

RCMP officers arrived at 3:44 p.m. An altercation ensued after the man resisted arrest. During the altercation, RCMP deployed a conducted energy weapon.

Officers placed the man in handcuffs while he was on the ground. He went into medical distress shortly thereafter.

Officers initiated life-saving measures and immediately contacted Emergency Medical Services (EMS). When they arrived, EMS and fire and rescue services continued life-saving efforts, but the man later died.

ASIRT’s investigation will examine the arrest and any use of force.

No additional information on the incident will be released.

As part of the ongoing investigation, ASIRT is continuing efforts to identify people who may have witnessed or recorded aspects of the confrontation between the man and police.

ASIRT is asking anyone who many have witnessed the altercation, to contact ASIRT at (1-780)-644-1483.

ASIRT’s mandate is to effectively, independently and objectively investigate incidents involving Alberta’s police that have resulted in death or serious injury to any person, as well as serious or sensitive allegations of police misconduct.