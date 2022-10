High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Art students have clearly “brushed up” their skills. It shows each day in class where they turn problems into creative acts, under the watchful eye of instructor Rhonda Lund

Grade 10, Art 10 student Haley Billings was free to use every colour in a colour wheel in her delightful pencil crayon image of Koi fish. Grade 12, Art 10 student Savanna L’Hirondelle carefully studied still life using pencil crayon and natural vegetation.dav In her work, Grade 11, Art 20 student Angelique Brule expressed her concern for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. Grade 11, Art 20 student Ally Shaw drew from real life using nature’s natural autumn colours and pencil crayon.