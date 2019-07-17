Annual Indigenous Art Show runs until July 17

Angelique Chickalee (Acrylic) by Kathy Gill

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

The Peace River Municipal Library in collaboration with the Peace River Aboriginal Interagency Committee, held its annual Indigenous Art Show, from June 19 to July 17,



Edmonton based Métis singer/songwriter Cindy Paul performed at the formal opening on June 19.



Most of the work exhibited at the show stays within the established modes of aboriginal art in terms of both style and theme.



While observing the dictates of tradition, the work also demonstrates innovation and personal expression, with artists like Kathy Gill and David “Hawk” Matilpi coming to mind.



Along with the various mediums in which the artists work, such as graphite, acrylic, birch bark and wood there is also such a diverse range of styles that the show warrants a reasonably long visit to appreciate fully the individual works.



There is still a small margin of opportunity to visit this compelling exhibit as the show closes on July 17.