Annual Family Harvest Dance set for Sept. 26

Northern Sunrise County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is excited to welcome residents to the annual Family Harvest Dance Sept. 26.

The event will be held at the St. Isidore Gazebo and will run from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Director of Community Services Amber Houle says the dance is a great way for people to unwind with their families, all while celebrating a safe and happy harvest.

“The dance is held in the fall to align with harvest,” explains Houle.

“We hope that this may allow an opportunity for farmers to have a little rest while reconnecting with their family, community and neighbours after a busy harvest season.”

Music will be courtesy of a boom box onsite with a family friendly playlist. Houle says a parent or teen will be appointed to manage the music.

“Attending the dance is a great opportunity for families to connect with one another, to strengthen existing relationships and creating new ones,” says Houle.

“It is an informal way to meet your neighbours while enjoying a social outing with your family,” she adds.

St. Isidore Community Services and St. Isidore Cultural Centre collaborate annually to plan the dance to help strengthen relationships and community spirit in the area. Houle says the dance is an informal way to meet neighbours while enjoying a night out for families and individuals.

“Our hope is that bringing families and community members together will help to ensure a strong community long-term,” says Houle.

She adds everyone is welcome to attend the Harvest Family Dance and there is no cost to participate.

Light snacks and refreshments will be provided. For more information phone Corey at (780) 624-8481 or Melanie at (780) 624-8071.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

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