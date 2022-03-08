Amiro’s reopens after minor fire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A fire at Amiro’s Steak House in High Prairie March 5 caused minor damage and the restaurant reopened as usual the next morning.

Owner Barry Sharkawi announced on his Facebook page a fire was detected in the bathrooms prompting a 911 call.

“Fire crews were onsite within minutes, and it looks like it was an electrical issue,” Sharkawi wrote.

At the time, Sharkawi added he did not know how the restaurant would be impacted, but advised all staff were safe. Within hours; however, he announced Amiro’s would open at 7 a.m. as scheduled.

“Thank you to the fire department, police and town staff for the fast responses, which helped keep the damage to a minimum. A huge thank you to the High Prairie Fire Department for their speedy response tonight.”

His wife, Berlinda, later posted they appreciated the kinds words of concern from the community.