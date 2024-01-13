All is calm during holidays for McLennan RCMP

Richard Froese

South Peace News

All was fairly quiet for McLennan RCMP during the holidays over Christmas and New Year’s.

Officers responded to 22 calls over a period of 10 days from Dec. 23 to Jan. 1, Cpl. Keith Staudinger says.

It is down from 25 in the same period in 2022.

Police conducted proactive patrols and traffic stops to deter impaired driving.

“We had no impaired driving charges and several sober drivers were stopped by McLennan RCMP, so people were making good decisions when getting behind the wheel,” Staudinger says.

“Officers observed when stopping vehicles that sober drivers were being utilized whether it was family members or Keys Please-type organizations which is really positive to see.”

He adds more people are being responsible about drinking and driving.

“As we have continued to see over the past few years, drivers are making the right choice to not drive impaired,” says Staudinger.

Police were not called to any celebrations or gatherings related to Christmas and New Year’s, he says.

However, officers responded to several calls to assist people struggling with various mental health issues.

“The holiday season can be a difficult time of the year for many people,” Staudinger says.

He advises people that support is available for people who are struggling or stressed.

“If you are struggling, please seek help and know that you aren’t alone,” Staudinger says.

He notes that incidents of break-and-enter continue to be an area of concern for McLennan RCMP.

“We remind the public to remain vigilant and continue to report any suspicious behaviour or crimes to the RCMP,” Staudinger says.

Police responded to a break-and-enter to an unoccupied residence, a compressor station work site and a call for service to fuel theft from a semi-truck, he notes.

Weather was unseasonably warm and roads were bare of any snow, so vehicle collisions were down from previous years.

However, he reminds motorists to beware of wildlife during the winter months.

“Most collisions involve wildlife at this time of year, so drivers are reminded to slow down at night and be extra cautious,” Staudinger says.