Albertans invited to have their say in election process

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Local residents have an opportunity to complete two online surveys to improve election processes and accountability of locally elected officials.

Comments and suggestions will be considered for the Alberta government to update the Local Elections Act (LEA) and the Municipal Government Act (MGA), says a government news release dated Nov. 7.

Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver invites people to express their views and ideas in the separate surveys for the LEA and the MGA until Dec. 6.

“I encourage all eligible Albertans to compete these surveys and have their say on how we can strengthen local democracy in Alberta,” says McIver, who served as a City of Calgary councillor from 2001-10 before he became an MLA in December 2011.

“We review local election laws regularly to ensure the rules continue to strengthen transparency and accountability in our local elections and elected officials.”

All comments will be added to the input collected in 2021 and 2022 regarding local elections and councillor accountability.

After every municipal election cycle, Municipal Affairs asks questions related to how local elections are conducted, including advance voting and voter eligibility.

The MGA survey asks questions on topics related to the accountability and transparency of locally elected officials, including disqualification rules, monetary conflicts of interest, disclosure of information and required training for councillors.

The LEA establishes framework to conduct elections in Alberta municipalities, school divisions and Metis settlements.

Besides comments from citizens, the government is also gathering input from locally elected officials, municipal administrations and municipal associations.

Potential changes to the LEA and the MGA will be introduced as early as Alberta’s next legislative session in spring 2024.

Surveys can be completed on the government website at gov.ab.ca and link to the news release Nov. 7.