Alberta RCMP Major Crimes investigating infant homicide in High Prairie

On Oct. 6, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m., High Prairie RCMP received a report from the High Prairie Hospital of the sudden death of a 7-month-old male infant from High Prairie, that had occurred at a residence in High Prairie.

High Prairie RCMP’s investigated the circumstances surrounding the infant’s death. An autopsy was conducted on Oct. 11, 2022, at the Edmonton Office of the Chief Medical Examiner and the 7-month-old infant’s manner of death was determined to be homicide.

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit have taken over carriage of this investigation, along with the assistance of High Prairie RCMP, Alberta RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Western Alberta District RCMP General Investigation Section.

No further details can be provided at this time. An update will be provided when further information can be released.