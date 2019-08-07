Alberta Environment seeks help finding culprit in local oil spill

Susan Thompson

Express Staff

Alberta Environment is seeking tips from the public to help find the culprit in an oil spill.



The spill happened on Monday, July 29, sometime between the hours of 7 to 10 pm. The spill occurred on RR 204 going north and south crossing highway 2 and onto TWP 772.



The spill was reported by Municipal District of Smoky River No. 130 and Alberta Environment is investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to contact Collin Dyck, Environmental Protection Officer, at 780-624-6505 Tips should reference case number 356821.



Environmental complaints can also be reported to Alberta’s 24 hour hotline at 1-800-222-6514.