AHS update on COVID-19 – March 24 at 3:30 p.m.

SPN Staff

Alberta Health Services updated the COVID-19 pandemic situation on March 24 at 3:30 p.m.



“Aggressive public health measures continue to help limit the spread of COVID-19,” says Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of staff.



All Albertans who have travelled outside of the country, including snowbirds returning home from wintering in the United States and other countries, must go straight home upon returning to Alberta and self-isolate for 14 days.



-This means not going to the grocery store, not stopping at the kennel to pick up their dog, not dropping their RV off for service or storage, and not having family and friends over to visit or going to visit them while isolated.



It means going directly and immediately home, self-isolating for 14 days and monitoring for symptoms.



-If symptoms do develop, individuals must self-isolate from all other members of their household for an additional 10 days from the beginning of symptoms or until they are feeling well, whichever takes longer.



People not experiencing symptoms are reminded they can still go outside, but this must be limited to activities such as walks, where the individual remains six feet away from others.



A second Albertan died and 57 additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 358.



Up to 28 of those cases may be due to community transmission, Hinshaw says.



She reports that 20 cases are reported in the North Zone, which includes the High Prairie, Falher Slave Lake, and Peace River areas.



Of the total cases in Alberta, 19 have been hospitalized, seven have been admitted to intensive care units (ICU), and two patients have died.



A woman in her 80s died March 23 after she developed symptoms March 22.



She was a resident of a continuing care centre in Calgary where a COVID-19 outbreak was confirmed late March 23.



The source of the infection is not yet known.



One staff member and two other residents tested positive.