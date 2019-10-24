AHS takes wait and see attitude before moving into new clinic

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The new Peace River Primary Care Centre might be almost ready to open, but Alberta Health Services is not taking over operations as planned just yet.



“AHS does not have the funding right now,” Northern Sunrise County Reeve Carolyn Kolebaba says.



Kolebaba says AHS is waiting for the provincial budget, which will be tabled Oct. 24, to see how much funding the province allots.



“If they don’t have it, Northern Sunrise County will operate it until AHS is ready to take it,” Kolebaba says.



The reeve says that operating costs will be about $12,000 per month.



“We’ve based it on the Spirit River one,” Kolebaba says.



“It should flatline. It should be on par with what you take in is what you’re going to take out.”



Northern Sunrise County has already contributed $5 million to the project.



“We’re not there to make money, we’re there to provide the service,” Kolebaba says.



The clinic has also been funded in part by local municipalities including the M.D. of Peace 135 and the County of Northern Lights, as well as receiving over $500,000 in funding from the Town of Peace River.



The Primary Care Centre located on the west hill of Peace River is 14,500 square feet and has offices for physicians as well as 28 exam rooms. It should be able to house 14 doctors and is part of a new medical “hub” that includes the new Rotary House and the Peace River Hospital.