AHS takes over Manoir du Lac

SPN Staff

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has taken over day-to-day operations of the Manoir du Lac continuing-care facility in McLennan to control the coronavirus (COVID-19).

AHS reports 26 residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and five COVID-related resident deaths, says an AHS new release April 17.

The release also states that 11 staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

Manoir du Lac has 62 residents and employs 70 staff.

AHS is acting immediately to improve outbreak control, as well as infection prevention and control measures, to address the site’s COVID-19 outbreak, the news release says.

Effective immediately, residents at Manoir du Lac undergo daily screenings, including a temperature check and symptom monitoring.

Resident who display new respiratory symptoms are isolated in their room and staff caring for them wear all recommended personal protective equipment.

These measures are standard practice at all AHS continuing-care facilities in Alberta.

