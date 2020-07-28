Agreement to hold 55+ Games signed

Left-right: Carolyn Kolebaba, Reeve of Northern Sunrise County; Mary Zabolotniuk, from the provincial Alberta Senior Citizens Sport and Recreation Association; Robert Willing, Reeve of the M.D. of Peace; Bob Regal, Mayor of Grimshaw; Terry Ungarian, Reeve of the County of Northern Lights; Dave Van Tamelen, from the Peace Region Games Society; and Tom Tarpey, Mayor of Peace River, signing the agreement to collectively host the 2021 Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games. Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Town of Peace River and its regional neighbours have officially signed the agreement to collectively host the Alberta 55+ Summer Games in August 2021.



The Town of Peace River, County of Northern Lights, M.D. of Peace, Northern Sunrise County, and the Town of Grimshaw, will work together to host events including athletics track and field, bocce, contract bridge, cribbage, military whist, floor curling, cycling, floor shuffleboard, golf, 8-ball pool, horseshoes, slo-pitch, soccer, swimming, tennis, pickleball, and crafts and photography.



The regional group announced in March they had won the bid to host the games. Since then the municipalities have come together to begin planning, and the formal agreement will allow the partners to move forward and decide on more of the specifics.



More than 900 people are expected to take part in games.



“The Peace River Region is an excellent choice to host these games, not only because of the natural beauty but because of the vibrant communities, and fantastic recreation facilities,” says Town of Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey.



“The Town of Peace River is very excited to help host such an event and for the benefits that it will bring to our communities.”



Town of Grimshaw Mayor Bob Regal agrees.



“As one of the host partners the Town of Grimshaw is thrilled to be participating in this exciting event. Alberta’s 55+ Summer Games will be an incredible opportunity to show Alberta all the amazing things our town and our region has to offer,” he says.



The Grimshaw Multiplex will be one of the event venues.



“The County of Northern Lights is very excited to be part of the successful regional bid committee for the 55+ games,” says Reeve Terry Ungarian.



“This is a great opportunity to bring participants from all corners of the province to our region and be treated to northern hospitality and experience all of our splendour. Congratulations to everyone involved in putting the application together, you have been rewarded for your relentless work.”



Carolyn Kolebaba, Reeve of Northern Sunrise County, adds “We look forward to showcasing our great communities and having our residents be ambassadors for all those participating in and attending the games.”



It is not the first time the region has hosted the games.



“Once again our region has been selected to showcase the many areas and facilities by hosting the Alberta 55+ Provincial Games,” says Robert Willing, Reeve of the M.D. of Peace.



“It’s a testament to the beauty, diversity, and capabilities of the people and resources of our area. The Peace region has so much to offer to all the participants and we welcome the opportunity. So, it’s time to get work; roll up our sleeves and show the entire province what we really can do.



“Let the games begin!” he concludes.