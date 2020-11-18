Adopt-a-Grandparent starting again in Peace River on Nov. 16

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The Town of Peace River is launching their Adopt-A-Grandparent program again this year, but the program has been retooled for safety during COVID-19.



In an announcement, the Town says seniors in the community have had a uniquely challenging year with the pandemic. The program is part of an effort to help alleviate the loneliness some can feel around the holidays.



Holiday gift bags will be delivered to seniors in Peace River, including those who live at Heritage Towers, Points West Living, and Sutherland Nursing Home.



Anyone who would like to help can pick up a gift bag at the Baytex Energy Centre starting Nov. 16 and fill it with unisex gifts.



A suggested value for gifts is between $25–50.



Filled bags have to returned to the Baytex Energy Centre by Dec. 14, then FCSS staff and volunteers will deliver the gifts in time for the holidays.



Seniors living in care facilities will be referred by the facilities, and seniors living independently can be referred to this program by either family, friends, or support agencies by calling [780] 624-1000 ext. 1030. All referrals are kept confidential.



Updated info on the program is available on the Town’s website: https://peaceriver.ca/community-services/fcss/adopt-a-grandparent/