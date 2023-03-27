A quilter’s work is never done!

About a dozen members of the High Prairie Quilt Guild gathered at St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church Hall in High Prairie March 18 to make about 40 twin-size (60 x 80-inch) quilts for local Ukrainian families. The quilt size is designed for children 12-18 years-old. Any extra quilts will be forwarded to Ukrainian Catholic Social Services in Edmonton for dispersal. They partner with Now I Lay Me Down To Sleep. The guild has members from around the region including Slave Lake, and Smoky River. They are active in choosing a charity, then gathering as a group to enjoy their passion and support a good cause. Any quilts not completed that day were finished by guild members on their own time. In the left photo is Karen Gray of High Prairie. In the right photo is Gina Daly of McLennan.