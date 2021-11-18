A first for HP Post Office!

An interactive directory in the High Prairie Post Office will include information about Canada Post services and information about local communities and businesses, including Indigenous communities.

The High Prairie Post Office is the first Canada Post retail location to become a community hub with added services. The upgraded retail service section includes electronic monitors to promote services.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

New and expanded services at the High Prairie Post Office have been added as Canada Post creates its first community hub retail location in Canada.

Residents and customers can now access some financial and other services, in addition to postal services, to meet changing demands.

High Prairie was chosen as the first pilot project because it serves a region that includes several Indigenous communities, Canada Post media relations officer Valérie Chartrand says.

“We are excited to launch our first community hub post office in High Prairie,” Chartrand says.

“Canada Post has made a commitment through its Indigenous and Reconciliation strategy to strengthen our retail network in Indigenous and northern communities and to provide greater access and improve services.

“We are assessing whether adding financial and other public services, in addition to postal services, can better meet the needs of Canadians, particularly those in rural, remote and Indigenous communities.”

The community hub features 24-hour-a-day secure access to parcel drop-off and postal and parcel boxes and contactless induction.

An ATM will also be coming soon, along with a Canada Post MyMoney Loan and money transfers.

The post office will also include Staples business supplies.

A major feature is an electronic directory that will provide information about local communities and Canada Post services.

“The interactive touch screen directory has the ability to display information about businesses in the community, as well as important events, key dates, local history and stories,” Chartrand says.

“It will also include information about Indigenous communities in the area and have the ability to link to their website to learn more about them.”

Communities and organizations are welcome to provide information.

“We are in contact with representatives of the local communities in the area to gather the necessary information for the interactive directory,” Chartrand says.

“Now that the community hub has officially launched, we anticipate receiving further responses from those communities.”

Indigenous culture and history in the region will also be showcased in another way.

“We would also like to highlight that a mural will be featured outside the post office,” says Chartrand.

“The mural, which reflects and honours the Indigenous peoples of the area, was designed by a local artist, who will be named upon completion of the project.”

High Prairie is also the first Canada Post retail location to have an electric vehicle charging station with two designated parking spaces.

Canada Post is planning an event to celebrate the new community hub in the coming weeks, although no date has been set.

The post office is a busy location, she says, serving about 11,000 people, including up to 8,000 Indigenous people in Metis Settlements and First Nations communities.

“We are piloting our model in this location at this time but hope to further refine our approach and expand further to improve our services in other locations,” says Chartrand.

Canada Post plans to open a second community hub in Membertou, N.S., in the coming months, which will offer additional services.

Two other hubs will are scheduled to open in 2022.