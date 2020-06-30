A cup of jo and sunshine

Proposal will allow patios at PR restaurants

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Peace River residents may get a chance to enjoy the sunshine at their local restaurants, thanks to a new pilot project to allow businesses to add outdoor patios without needing a permit.



“The Temporary Outdoor Patios and Retail Space Pilot Project is intended to offer business owners more flexibility, by allowing outdoor retail and patio space without needing to apply for a municipal permit,” says an e-mailed statement by the Town of Peace River.



“We hope this will alleviate some of the pressures with COVID-19 and the limitations that has placed on many businesses.”



The process is set up to be quick, easy, and free.



Interested business owners can submit a Project Declaration form to the Town of Peace River and in most cases will only need a fire inspection to get approved.



However, they will still need an AGLC license to offer liquor.



The temporary patios will be able to operate until Nov. 4 or until winter driving conditions start in public parks, municipally owned parcels, reserve parcels, and off-street parking spaces and sidewalks.



On-street parking spaces will be able to operate until Sept. 30 or when winter driving conditions start, whichever comes first.



Peace River restaurant Wow Grill says they are excited about the idea, and immediately put out a post on local media looking for a contractor to help them set up a new patio at their premises.