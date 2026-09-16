Are you looking for ways to benefit your mental clarity and growth?

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) is hosting two journaling sessions this month to help people achieve just that.

“Guided Journaling allows you to reflect on past events and remember good times,” says FCSS Community Program Coordinator Anita Portsmouth.

“Guided journaling can increase your self-awareness. Our journaling workshop will give those that wish to attend the opportunity to create their own life story.”

Journaling Workshops will be hosted by FCSS on Sept. 22 at Eaglesham Seniors’ Centre from 10 am until noon, and Sept. 24 at Girouxville Club Etoille from 1:30 pm until 3:30 pm.

“The workshop is open to anyone who wishes to attend,” Portsmouth says. “We will be offering guided sessions monthly in Eaglesham and Girouxville.”

Portsmouth says it’s commonly known that journaling can enhance mental clarity, serve as a tool for self-reflection and personal growth, reducing stress, anxiety and promoting relaxation and better moods, inspire creativity and help brainstorm ideas or express thoughts visually.

“We aim to make our workshops available to as many as possible and Eaglesham and Girouxville seem to meet the needs of most,” Portsmouth explains on location choice. “We will bring notebooks that those attending will be able to decorate to make it personal. Each month we will offer prompts for participants to use to record memories and other ideas. Attendees will learn how to record their memories and thoughts through these guided prompts.”

Portsmouth says people should attend to practice self-care and learn to channel thoughts in a healthy way.

“Studies show that journaling can help reduce stress and anxiety, increase self-awareness and offer a safe release for thoughts and feelings,” she says. “This is a chance to record your memories and thoughts in a fun and creative way. Our guided journaling workshop will offer the chance to be creative in crafting your journal and let you record your memories and thoughts for you to reflect on at a later time.”

Portsmouth says FCSS does not charge for people to attend this work.

She adds that people do not need to pre-register for the workshops, just show up at the locations at the correct time and join fellow journaling enthusiasts in some reflection time.

For more information about the workshop, phone FCSS at 780-837-2220.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter