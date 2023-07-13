88 potential graves found at Joussard school site

The Final Summary of the Phase 1 Ground-Penetrating Radar Search Report at St. Bruno’s Mission in Joussard was presented June 24 at St. Bruno’s Indian Residential School Gathering. Left-right, are Driftpile Cree Nation Chief Dwayne Laboucan, University of Alberta Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology chair Dr. Kisha Supernant and Sucker Creek First Nation Chief Roderick Willier.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Almost 90 potential unmarked graves of former students at St. Bruno’s Mission Indian Residential School in Joussard have been discovered.

The Final Summary of the Phase 1 Ground-Penetrating Radar Search Report at St. Bruno’s Mission in Joussard was presented June 24 at St. Bruno’s Indian Residential School Gathering.

Research shows 88 potential unmarked graves, states the summary by Dr. Kisha Supernant, who chairs the University of Alberta’s Institute of Prairie and Indigenous Archaeology.

“Overall, this report details the results of what is the beginning of a long journey to find answers to what happened to the children who never came home from the residential school at the Joussard Mission,” Supernant states in the summary.

“Remote sensing surveys, including GPR, are just one small part of a much larger process to bring the children home.”

The school operated from Jan. 7, 1913 to Nov. 5, 1969.

Survey work over eight days in June 2022 found 14 likely graves, 13 probable graves and 61 possible graves.

“The majority of the potential unmarked graves were located within or just outside the Joussard community cemetery,” Supernant says.

All likely graves were detected in the community cemetery.

Probable graves include nine in the cemetery, three in the potato cellar area, and one in the area near the Fathers’ house and workshop.

Possible graves include 46 in the cemetery, nine in the potato cellar area, and six in the area near the Fathers’ house and workshop.

No potential unmarked graves were found in the creek area, the grotto area or the old school yard area.

“The results from Phase 1 suggest that additional research should be undertaken to identify other possible burial areas associated the Joussard IRS,” Supernant states.

“Though these results may be disappointing as they do not have as much certainty as some may want, they do provide important information and are a starting point for further investigation and alternative options moving forward.”

She says there are few reflections in the area near the Fathers’ house and workshop that had some traits but did not meet researchers criteria to be considered a potential unmarked grave.

“These areas would benefit from additional investigation through other methods since GPR was inconclusive,” Supernant states.

She suggests the next steps as the project progresses.

“During Phase 2, we recommend a focus on background archival research for the other areas of interest,” says Supernant.

“We recommend that more comprehensive archival work be conducted, especially with existing resources to come up with a list of children who are recorded as having died at the school.

“This would also lead to identifying additional areas that require searching if children have been recorded as being buried in other locations.”

Further testimonies from survivors may help indicate other areas of concern that could benefit from remote sensing and geophysical survey, Supernant says.

With the understanding that GPR is only one geophysical technique and not the only way to view the subsurface, additional geophysical or remote sensing surveys could be undertaken at the discretion of survivors, community and leadership to either supplement Phase 1 results or to investigate additional areas.

“Additionally, resurvey of some areas included in the Phase 1 survey could be a priority, specifically the area around the Fathers’ house and the workshop,” Supernant says.

Historic human remains detection dogs may also be a useful tool for areas not suitable for geophysical survey (such as treed areas or within cellars) or to narrow down large areas of interest for additional geophysical work.