$75,000 boost for literacy provided by Cenovus

Cenovus Energy Inc. donated $75,000 to Northland School Division for the 2019-20 school year. The donation supports Northland’s Literacy Initiative. The announcement was held in conjunction with the Conklin Community School’s Chili and Stew Cookoff. Left-right are: Janette Cavanaugh, Northland Division Principal Literacy; Regional Municipality of Wood Buffalo Councillor Jane Stroud; Cenovus Energy’s Lise Warawa; Northland’s vice-chair Jules Nokohoo; Cenovus Energy’s Jessica Yarnell; and Fort McMurray-Lac La Biche MLA Laila Goodridge.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Literacy programs throughout Northland School Division received a big boost Feb. 4, thanks to a $75,000 donation from Cenovus Energy Inc.



The money covers programs for the 2019-20 school year and illustrates a continued commitment to support the Northland Literacy Initiative.



“Cenovus continues to be instrumental in helping us deliver professional learning for our educators and operating a summer reading program,” says Supt. Nancy Spencer-Poitras, in a news release.



“On behalf of the board of trustees, we thank Cenovus for supporting the division’s focus on literacy,” adds board chair Robin Guild.



“The continued relationship we have with Cenovus puts NSD in a better position to help students achieve success,” he adds.



Cenovus was pleased to support Northland’s efforts.



“At Cenovus we know that when our communities are strong, we are strong,” says Leanne Courchesne, Cenovus Group Lead, Community Investment.



“That is why we are committed to supporting young people as a part of our community investment … we understand the crucial role literacy can play in ensuring children are thriving at school and are pleased to continue our partnership with Northland School Division on this initiative.”



Cenovus has been supporting Northland’s focus on literacy since 2014.