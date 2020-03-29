5 cases of COVID-19 reported in Falher Region

March 28

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Falher region is reported to be five.

Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 28 confirm the cases.

Following are the numbers of cases nearby including Falher:

8 – Peace River

6 – High Prairie

5 – Falher

2 – Barrhead

2 – Slave Lake

1 – Grande Prairie

1 – High Level

1 – Valleyview

1 – Westlock

621 – Alberta

The North Zone, which encompasses Falher and most of geographic Alberta, has 43.

