5 cases of COVID-19 reported in Falher Region

Chris Clegg
South Peace News
The number of COVID-19 cases in the Falher region is reported to be five.
Statistics from Alberta Health Services released March 28 confirm the cases.
Following are the numbers of cases nearby including Falher:
8 – Peace River
6 – High Prairie
5 – Falher
2 – Barrhead
2 – Slave Lake
1 – Grande Prairie
1 – High Level
1 – Valleyview
1 – Westlock
621 – Alberta
The North Zone, which encompasses Falher and most of geographic Alberta, has 43.
In all, 621 cases have been confirmed in Alberta.