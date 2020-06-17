4 arrested after guns pointed, no shots fired

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Peace River RCMP have arrested four people and laid charges following an incident that saw an assault, guns pointed, a pursuit and firearms seized.



The incident was triggered by an assault of one male and an attempt to steal his truck, reports Cpl. Laurel Scott, Media Relations Group.



The potentially tragic incident occurred at about 1 a.m. on June 6. The situation escalated to RCMP being called.



“At 6:43 a.m., the RCMP responded to a 911 complaint that people in two red vehicles at a residence were pointing guns at each other,” says Scott.



“While the RCMP were en-route, one of the vehicles departed. When RCMP arrived, they located a red Ford Fusion and conducted a high risk traffic stop. Two males in the vehicle were arrested. One of the males was observed to have injuries on his face.”



The Fusion was searched. Several knives, an axe, ammunition and drug paraphernalia were seized. A 30/30 lever action rifle was seized from outside the vehicle.



Witness information obtained led the RCMP to understand that the second involved vehicle was a red Charger.



“Other RCMP members located the suspect Charger travelling west on Highway 2 towards Peace River,” says Scott. “A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle fled from the RCMP at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued throughout Peace River region. Following two successful tire deflation device deployments that resulted in the vehicle traveling on rims for approximately 20 kms, it eventually came to a stop on Highway 986 near Simon Lake.”



Police arrested the male driver and female passenger. A search of the vehicle located a replica pistol [airsoft gun] and a range of drug paraphernalia.



Duane Charles Merrier, 41, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle, and possession of property obtained by crime.



Christopher Dale Laboucan, 35, is charged with pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle and unauthorized possession of a firearm.



Cody Ross Letendre, 31, is charged with assault, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from a peace officer, using a firearm in the commission of an offence, and one charge under the Traffic Safety Act.



Bobby Fawn Auger, 30, is charged with nine counts of failing to comply with release order conditions.



Judicial interim release hearings have been held. Merrier and Laboucan have been released on conditions. They are scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Peace River on July 20, to enter charges.



Letendre was remanded.



Auger’s bail hearing was adjourned.



The RCMP confirms no shots were fired and no persons were injured in relation to the guns.



“One male sustained injuries as a result of the earlier assault and attempt to steal his vehicle,” says Scott.