3 running for vacant McLennan seat

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Three candidates are running for a vacant councillor seat in the Town of McLennan in an April 20 byelection.



Terry Calliou, former McLennan councillor, Margaret Jacob and former town CAO Tammy Stout filed nomination papers by the deadline March 9.



The winner will fill the vacancy created after Issac Kacherla resigned Jan. 22 because he moved out of the region, says returning officer Lorraine Willier, who also serves as town CAO.



Kacherla is the second McLennan councillor to step down in the past six months.



Tom Henihan won a byelection last Sept. 26 as the topped the polls with 71 votes. Stout collected 24 votes to place second while Shirley Ominayak was supported by 16 voters.



All three candidates in the upcoming byelection have a passion to serve a leading role in the town.



Calliou wants to use his experience with provincial and federal governments as a councillor in Sucker Creek First Nation to boost the town.



“I want to contribute to try to help revive McLennan and create opportunities to grow,” Calliou says.



Jacob is also eager to boost the community.



“I feel I can make a contribution to the community,” says Jacob, who previously served on council from 2010-17.



Stout is ready to serve the town in a different role,



“I am running for council to help the existing council in making decisions, bringing concerns forward from our residents and make those tough decisions that make us all proud to be from McLennan,” says Stout



Watch for candidate profiles in an upcoming issue of South Peace News.