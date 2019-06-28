Peace Regional RCMP and RCMP Major Crimes investigate homicide

Berwyn, Alta.- On June 26, 2019 at approximately 9:30 a.m., Peace Regional RCMP members were dispatched to a residence 30 kilometres west of Peace River in the village of Berwyn to assist EMS.

Emergency crews arrived on scene and located a 31-year-old female deceased inside the residence.

RCMP Major Crimes North has taken carriage of the investigation with assistance of RCMP Forensic Identification Services and Peace Regional RCMP.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Edmonton today.

No further information is available at this time.