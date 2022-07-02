2 running for NDP nomination in Central Peace – Notley

Megan Ciurysek

Lynn Lekisch

The NDP Central Peace – Notley constituency association will hold a contested nomination meeting for the first time in almost 40 years to select an election candidate.

The association announced June 21 that Megan Ciurysek and Lynn Lekisch are seeking the nomination at the upcoming meeting is July 20.

It will be the first time since 1984 a nomination meeting is necessary. The last nomination contest in the riding saw two candidates, Betty MacArthur and Jim Gurnett, compete to replace Grant Notley as the current MLA. Gurnett won the nomination and went on to win the Dunvegan seat in a byelection.

The Dunvegan constituency has changed names and boundaries since 1984, and is now called Central Peace – Notley, in honour of Grant Notley’s contributions to Alberta politics.

MacArthur, of Fairview, is very pleased to see two women running to become the local candidate.

“There were not many women in Alberta politics in 1984 and I wish these women well,” says MacArthur.

Ciurysek grew up on her family’s farm near Berwyn. She has undergraduate and graduate degrees in political science, and experience working with municipalities on issues of social and economic development through her time at the Northern Alberta Development Council. She currently works in governance and accountability for the Government of Alberta.

“I am running for Rachel Notley’s team because she brings integrity and balance to government, while representing all Albertans,” says Ciurysek.

“I have the skills and drive to advocate for the people of Central Peace – Notley,” she adds.

Lekisch is an Environmental Scientist, a Registered Agrologist, and Certified Engineering Technologist with specialty in soil and water.

“As a First Nations woman with experience in health care, agriculture, forestry, and oil and gas, I have developed a broad perspective of the issues facing our province,” says Lekisch.

Lekisch resides on a farm that she grew up on in Central Peace – Notley, and says she is running because the constituents need encouragement that their MLA will fight to be an accountable voice in the legislature.

“These two women will both have to work hard for the next few weeks, but this is what we really need,” says MacArthur.

“Voters throughout the constituency need to know about them now.”

Tentative plans are to have voting stations [polls] in Fairview and Valleyview and a mail in ballot as well.

The association will release specific details at a later date.