2 police vehicles rammed during high-risk pursuit

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It had all the makings of a TV police drama, except this was real life.



Peace Regional RCMP laid several charges against Trevor Ryan Unrau, 37, after a high risk takedown following a pursuit and police car ramming June 29.



“Two males were taken into custody, and one male is facing seven Criminal Code charges for the incident,” says Cpl. Laurel Scott, Media Relations Group.



The incident began at 9:58 p.m., when police responded to a 911 call of a pickup truck driving dangerously in the Webberville area.



“The truck was reported to be crossing the centre line and driving in and out of the ditch,” says Scott.



Responding RCMP members located the suspect vehicle and were required to take evasive action to avoid a collision as the truck drove toward the police vehicle.



RCMP attempted a traffic stop and the truck fled at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated, involving a successful tire deflation device deployment.



But it still didn’t stop Unrau.



“The vehicle entered the ditch, but continued driving and twice rammed the pursuing police vehicle,” says Scott.



“The suspect vehicle kept driving on rims at slow speeds for a significant distance and ultimately collided with a second police vehicle, causing minor damage to it, before finally stopping.”



Police still had to complete a “high risk takedown” before arresting the two males.



A search of the truck subsequent to the arrests led the RCMP to recover previously stolen property which has since been returned to its owner.



Unrau faces charges including two counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous driving, flight from police, impaired operation of a conveyance, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of property obtained by crime.



Unrau has been released on cash bail with conditions, following a judicial interim hearing, although he remains in custody pending payment of his bail.



Unrau will attend Peace River provincial court Aug. 17 to enter pleas to charges.



Scott says none of the officers involved in the incident were injured; however, the police vehicles will require repairs before returning to service.



The passenger in Unrau’s truck was released with no criminal charges.



Police thank the public for bringing the matter to their attention.