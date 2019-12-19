2 Peace Region volunteers win Star Awards

Six Alberta residents received Stars Of Alberta Awards Dec. 5 for extraordinary volunteer contributions to their communities. Left-right are Knud Petersen, Braydon Fix, Minister Leela Aheer, Alicia Bjarnason, Penny Steffen, Maryanne Leathwaite, and Madeleine [Maggie] Gervais. Photo courtesy of the Government of Alberta.

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

Two Peace region volunteers received awards for being star volunteers at a ceremony at Alberta Government House on Dec. 5.



The Stars Of Alberta Awards recognizes extraordinary Albertans for their outstanding volunteer contributions to their communities. Only six Albertans from across the province are recognized at the annual awards.



The awards are presented annually on or around International Volunteer Day, Dec. 5. Two awards are given in each of the youth, adult and senior categories.



The Peace region award winners were McLennan’s volunteer recreation board secretary and treasurer Maggie Gervais, who also volunteers with the Royal Purple, and Grimshaw’s Penny Steffen, who has volunteered with the Terry Fox Run, MS Society Walk and Relay for Life as well as teaching curling.



“Our community is so very proud of Maggie!” says McLennan town councillor Marie-Anne Jones.



“Maggie is our lil ‘Energizer Bunny’ she just keeps going and going! She is on numerous organizations, and gives happily and wholeheartedly in all that she does. We are very lucky, and very proud of her, the Town 100 per cent thinks she is deserving of this. So proud!”



“I’m very proud to be a volunteer in our great community and love to share my star with my beautiful community!” says Gervais.



“On behalf of the Town of Grimshaw, we would like to congratulate Penny Steffen on being awarded the 2019 Stars Of Alberta Volunteer Award in the adult category,” says Grimshaw Director of Community Services Tracy Halerewich.



“It was my honour to nominate Penny for all her volunteer contributions she makes to our community and region.”



“Thank you Penny for all that you have and continue to do for the betterment of Grimshaw and the surrounding area.”



“Words cannot explain how honoured I am to have been awarded a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award,” says Steffen.



“I share this with all the amazing volunteers I get to work with every day – we make a great team and I am grateful for each of you and your dedication to our communities.”