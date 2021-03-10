2 more deaths in Mackenzie County as north zone struggles with COVID outbreaks

Susan Thompson

South Peace News

The north zone has experienced a spike in COVID cases in Mackenzie County, where two more deaths have brought deaths from the coronavirus up to 18.



The increase in cases appears to be driven by new outbreaks in some communities and at the Tolko Mill in High Level.



The Dene Tha’ First Nation announced Feb. 22 that community spread of the virus was occurring in Chateh, Bushe River, and Meander due to transmission between households and continued gatherings.



Chateh entered a two-week mandatory community and household lockdown starting late February to try to mitigate the spread of the virus after suffering over 100 active cases.



Dene Tha’ First Nation has been working on vaccinating members, and Little Red River Cree Nation has been working to vaccinate residents of LRRCN, Fox Lake, Garden River, and Jean D’Or Prairie.



The Peace River Correctional Centre is still listed as having an outbreak, a status that has not changed for weeks.



Peace River Mayor Tom Tarpey says the virus was discussed on a call with the Premier.



“The premier did take that opportunity to make a point that numbers are starting to tick up in northern Alberta and we need to keep them in check and respect social distancing and the masking rules,” Mayor Tarpey says.



Other outbreaks are listed at the Grimshaw/Berwyn and District Community Health Centre and Valleyview Health Centre, as well as multiple outbreaks in Grande Prairie.