$12,000 willed to PECL

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A former High Prairie woman with a passion for her rural community has willed $12,000 to the Prairie Echo Community League.

Inge Lubeseder’s donation was recognized by PECL, who wants the public to know of her generosity.

“Inge was born and raised in Prairie Echo. First of all, helping her family on the farm, she was a great seamstress and very good cook. She loved to garden,” says Rose Lizee on behalf of PECL.

“Inge loved to socialize and loved company. She is truly missed by the League.”

The donation to PECL is not the only organization that benefits from her generosity.

On Jan. 22, a ceremony was held to mark Lubeseder’s $12,000 donation to High Prairie Minor Hockey. Her brother, Rudy, says the donation was made to “support the kids” of which many played hockey from Prairie Echo.