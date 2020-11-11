1 dies in rollover

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Cadotte Lake woman has died in a single vehicle rollover near Little Buffalo Nov. 6.



Peace Regional RCMP received a call of the accident on Highway 986 at 10:35 a.m., says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



Police, along with emergency medical services and fire services, attended the scene.



“Further investigation indicated an SUV was heading westbound on Highway 986 and went off road into the north ditch where it rolled,” says Fontaine.



She adds the five occupants of the SUV suffered various injuries.



“One occupant was deceased on scene, the driver and one occupant were critically injured and taken to hospital, another occupant was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and another occupant was treated on scene for minor injuries,” he says.



The name of the deceased woman, 24, a passenger from Cadotte Lake, was not released.