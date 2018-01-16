Zirka Dancers entertain at Guy community hall with great performances

Mac Olsen

Express Staff

@SmokyRiverExprs

The Zirka Dancers from High Prairie were the featured entertainment at the Guy community hall in the evening of Jan. 13.

This event is part of the Ukrainian Christmas celebration and a meal appropriate to the festive season was served.

The Zirka Dancers followed with 11 dances, and here are some photos of those performances. The local band, Rewind, followed with their own performance later in the evening.

Look for a story about this event in the Jan. 24 edition of the Smoky River Express. Also, look for a series of videos of the dances on the Express’ Facebook page.