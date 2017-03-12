You’re invited to the Travels with Toastmasters

Normand Boulet

SRST VP of Public Relations

Your Smoky River Sweet Talkers (SRST) Toastmasters Club will be trying a bit of an experiment, which could be of definite interest to all persons within the GMDA (Greater MD Area).

We’re calling the series “Travels with Toastmasters” and members of the SRST (and perhaps guests) will be giving presentations at certain meetings on their travel experiences. Have you ever wondered about visiting Malaysia, New Zealand, Hawaii, Paris, Peru or whether an all-inclusive is the right kind of holiday for you? Well hold onto your passports, these Toastmasters meetings will be of definite interest.

As of right now, the following members have committed to presentations: Khalil Ahmed, March 14th – Malaysia. Norm Boulet, March 21st – Hawaii, Gary Braithwaite, March 28th – Peru, Audrey Gall, April 4th – All-Inclusive vacations, Denise Lussier, April 11th – New Zealand.

The SRST meetings start at 5:15 p.m. sharp, every Tuesday. The meetings are held in the M.D. of Smoky River Council chambers (M.D. Admin Building, come in through the back door – the southernmost door on the west side of the office). We will be updating our SRST Facebook page and will try to have the updated schedule posted on the Smoky River Express Community Calendar as well.