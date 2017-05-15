Your 72-hour emergency kit

Alberta Emergency Management Agency

No one knows for sure when disaster will strike, but we can all be prepared. Create your own 72-hour emergency kit, and you will have the necessary items to help you and your family until emergency responders can reach you. Below are items you may want to include in your kit.

Food and water

(Three-day supply of non-perishables per person required).

. Protein/granola bars.

. Trail mix/dried fruit.

. Crackers and cereals.

. Canned meat, fish and beans.

. Canned juice.

. Water (4 L per person, include small bottles to carry with you).

Bedding and clothing

. Change of clothing (short- and long-sleeve shirts, pants, socks, undergarments).

. Raincoat/emergency poncho/jacket.

. Spare shoes.

. Sleeping bags/blankets/emergency heat blankets per person.

. Plastic and cloth sheets.

Light and fuel

. Hand-crank flashlight or battery-operated flashlights/lamps.

. Whistle.

. Extra batteries.

. Flares.

. Candles.

. Lighter.

. Waterproof matches.

Equipment

. Manual can opener.

. Dishes and utensils.

. Shovel.

. Radio (with spare batteries/hand operated crank).

. Pen and paper.

. Axe/pocket knife.

. Rope.

. Duct tape.

. Cellphone charger.

. Basic tools.

. Small stove with fuel (follow manufacturer’s directions for operation and storage).

Personal supplies and medication

. First-aid kit.

. Toiletries (toilet paper, feminine hygiene, toothbrush).

. Cleaning supplies (hand sanitizer, dish soap, etc.).

. Medication (acetaminophen, ibuprofen, children’s medication, etc., and three-day supply of prescription medication).

. Pet food and supplies.

. Garbage bags.

. Toys/reading material.

Copies of personal documents, money (in waterproof container)

. Legal documents (birth and marriage certificates, wills, passports, contracts).

. Insurance policies.

. Cash in small bills.

. Credit card/s.

. Prepaid phone cards.

. Copy of your emergency plan and contact information.

Ready-to-go Kit

Keep ready-to-go kit items in a backpack, duffle bag or suitcase, in an accessible place, such as a front-hall closet. Make sure your kit is easy to carry, and everyone in the house knows where it is. Take it with you if you have to leave your house so you can be safe.

. 4 L of water for each person.

. Food that you don’t have to keep cold.

. Manual can opener.

