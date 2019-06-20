Young Catholics from Girouxville and McLennan receive confirmation

Students receiving their confirmation.

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Following weeks of preparation under the tutelage of Nicole Blanchette in Notre Dame De Lourdes parish in Girouxville and Krista Veitch at St. John the Baptist parish in McLennan, eighteen young members of the Grouard-McLennan Diocese received their confirmation on June 2.



Most Reverend Gérard Pettipas, Archbishop of Grouard- McLennan officiated at the confirmation ceremony, assisted by Fr. Eucharius and Deacon Reg Bouchard.



Confirmation is one of the seven Catholic sacraments and one of the three sacraments of initiation into the Catholic Church, the other two being Baptism and Holy Communion.



Confirmation in the region happens approximately every two years with students from different parishes and schools in the region, coming together to receive the sacrament.



Each individual receiving Confirmation is called to the altar with his or her sponsor who places a hand on the shoulder of the one receiving.



The Bishop then anoints the Conferment with chrism oil, initiating him or her into a more self-aware tier of the Catholic Faith.



Chrism oil is oil blended with balsam that is then consecrated and used in a number of rites in the Catholic Church. It is used also in the religious rites of the Orthodox and Anglican Churches.



After Mass, the Bishop presented the eighteen students with their confirmation certificate.



The knights of Columbus provided an Honour Guard for the occasion and sponsored a special lunch in the church basement following Mass and Confirmation.