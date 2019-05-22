You can play Lotto Max twice a week now

Express Staff

Starting last Tuesday, May 14, Canadians can play the nation’s biggest lottery game twice each week.



Thanks to a brand-new Tuesday draw added to the Friday draw, Lotto Max players will see jackpots grow more quickly than ever.



What’s more, the main Lotto Max jackpot can now grow as large as $70 million – a jackpot offering not yet seen in Canada.



There is no change to the cost of a Lotto Max ticket, which remains $5 for three selections of seven numbers.



Lotto Max was introduced in 2009 with a maximum jackpot of $50 million.



In 2015, the maximum jackpot was increased to $60 million.



Since its launch, Lotto Max players across Canada have won over $11 billion, including 116 jackpot wins and 1,021 Maxmillions prizes.



Quick facts:



$1 million Maxmillions prizes are still offered when the main jackpot reaches and exceeds $50 million



Two brand-new prize categories



Match 5/7+bonus



Match 4/7+bonus



Numbers now selected from 1 to 50



The odds of winning the main jackpot are 1 in 33,294,800 per $5 play



The overall odds to win a prize are 1 in 7 per $5 play



The Lotto Max changes were announced in November 2018.