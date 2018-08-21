PICs – That would make one great stuffed mushroom



Richard Bouvier just North of Donnelly, was out on his quad by his fence line and found this giant puffball mushroom. When you find a puffball, always slice it open lengthwise and check the inside. It should be firm white flesh, with no developing gills. If you see any evidence of gills, disregard immediately. Some species, including the deadly amanita, have a “universal veil” of tissue that surrounds the mushroom when young. This can make it look like a puffball , it’s extremely unlikely that you’ve found an amanita. However, in the interest of safety you should always cut it open and check. You want the inside to be white and firm, with no other colors or structures present. Always do this!