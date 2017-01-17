For Immediate Release: January 16th, 2017

Wood Buffalo RCMP: Steroids, and Other Drugs Seized in Search Warrant

Wood Buffalo RCMP: On January 13th, 2017, Wood Buffalo RCMP General Duty members, with the assistance of the Wood Buffalo General Investigations Section, executed a search warrant on a residence in the Stonecreek area of Fort McMurray.

As a result of the search warrant, police seized a large quantity of black market Anabolic Steroids, over 1000 unidentified pills, approximately 1.5 lbs of Marihuana, and 0.5 lbs of Psilocybin Mushrooms (magic mushrooms). Police also seized a quantity of cash, and other items consistent with drug trafficking.

Two individuals have been charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, each with three counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (Marihuana, Psilocybin Mushrooms, and Anabolic Steroids). Matt Kendall, a 26 year old male, and Erin Armstrong, a 22 year old female, both from Fort McMurray, will have their first appearance in Fort McMurray court on January 31st, 2017.

The injectable steroids that were seized are labelled as “Pharmaceutical Grade” and “Sealed for Your Protection,” giving the impression that the steroids would be safe for injection. However, these items were not stored in sanitary conditions, nor in a controlled environment. In the photo provided you can see that two bottles claiming to contain the same product, are drastically different colours. Drugs that are not from an appropriate health care provider or pharmacy should not be injected or consumed.

If you have any information in regards to this investigation, or other drug related crime in the community, you can contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4000. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the internet at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.

