Wood Buffalo RCMP: Seeking Assistance in Locating a Missing Youth

RCMP

News release

Wood Buffalo RCMP: Police are seeking assistance in locating a missing female youth. Hannah Hewitt, a 16 year old female from Fort McMurray, was reported missing today after having not been seen since May 17th, 2017. She was last seen in Fort McMurray.

Hannah is described as:

A Caucasian female

5’8″ tall

A thin build

Blond hair

* See attached photo.

Police are concerned for Hannah’s well-being, and would like to locate her as soon as possible. If you have seen Hannah, or have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Wood Buffalo RCMP at (780) 788-4000. Alternatively, if you would like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or at www.tipsubmit.com. You are not required to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers, and if you provide information to Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest(s), you may be eligible for a cash reward.